Here's Why No One Will Be Answering Your Texts Friday Night

Scrolling through my phone first thing in the morning, on the subway, and pretty much to fill any boring or awkward lull throughout the day has become second-nature to me. Waiting in line at Starbucks? Well, I guess I'll find out what horrifying new things are happening in the world. No one to talk to at a party? Oh hi, at least I have 55 unanswered emails. So many of us are like this. Sure, sometimes we unplug when we take a yoga class or go on a trip, but during our daily lives, we're pretty much tethered to our phones.
If you've ever wanted to untether yourself from the monster that is the digital world, tomorrow is your chance; more specifically, from sundown on March 3 until sundown on March 4. Reboot — "a nonprofit that creates vital, resonant, and meaningful Jewish experiences" — is hosting the National Day of Unplugging.
"We increasingly miss out on the important moments of our lives as we pass the hours with our noses buried in our phones, chronicling our every move through social media, and shielding ourselves from the outside world with the bubble of 'silence' that our earphones create," the founders wrote on the event website.
They continued: "If you recognize that in yourself — or your friends, families, or colleagues — join us for the National Day of Unplugging, sign the Unplug pledge, and start living a different life: connect with the people in your street, neighborhood, and city; have an uninterrupted meal; or read a book to your child."
The project is an outgrowth of The Sabbath Manifesto, "an adaption of our ancestors’ ritual of carving out one day per week to unwind, unplug, relax, reflect, get outdoors, and connect with loved ones," the write.
This isn't just a one-day event; the organization hosts various unplugging events throughout the year. If you don't see one in your city, you can host your own, too.
