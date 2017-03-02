In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the singer hardcore shaded fellow pop stars Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez.
Cher is nothing short of a musical legend — there's a reason she's known as the "Goddess of Pop." So when ET's Nancy O'Dell asked Cher if Spears or Lopez had any advice for her on her Las Vegas residency, Cher was not having it.
"I was doing Vegas when they were in rompers!" Cher told ET.
And while that may be a bit of an exaggeration, she's not wrong — she doesn't need Vegas advice from either of the two stars. Her residency at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas in the early '80s was a major success, and it was only the beginning of her relationship with the hotel.
Advertisement
Plus, at 35, Britney Spears wasn't even born yet when Cher was performing in Vegas in 1980. Jennifer Lopez, though, is 47, so she probably wasn't still in diapers at that point. But she definitely wasn't singing in Vegas, either.
The question came because Lopez and Spears currently have residencies in Las Vegas, as does Cher, who's performing Classic Cher at Vegas' Monte Carlo resort. But there is one fellow pop singer Cher does want to be associated with, though: Adele. Cher told ET that she'd love to perform a duet with the singer.
At 70, Cher is clearly still at the top of her game. She's not afraid to shade her fellow divas — but she recognizes great talent, too. As for how she's stayed in the game for all these years, Cher told ET, "I really think it's the genes." Some people are just blessed.
Advertisement