This Trump-Themed Dating Site Could Be Getting A Reality Show

Since there's a dating site for every group from vampires to firefighters, we shouldn't be too surprised that Trump supporters looking for love have their own corner of the Internet. TrumpSingles.com advertises itself as the site that's "making dating great again," and one production company has deemed its users interesting enough for their own dating show.
The site's CEO, David Goss, has been talking to Boxx Communications about creating a reality series about dating under Trump. It'll probably involve TrumpSingles.com users, but it might also include others who want to throw themselves into a politically charged dating situation. (What exactly that situation will be is TBD.)
Advertisement
"We are excited with the new development of making a show to showcase the polarity of the dating world with today's divisiveness and see if people with opposing views can have a loving and meaningful relationship," Goss told The Hollywood Reporter.
It's true that politics are more polarizing in the dating market than ever. A recent Sapio survey found that many women would rather date a convicted felon or even their cousin than a Trump supporter. A survey by Zola found that 93% of Democrats would not marry someone who voted for Trump.
The show's creators are hoping to foster the opposite mentality. "I started Trumpsingles.com because of the divide in our country, and as this divide grows further every day, we want to see if we can help bring people back together," said Goss.
Boxx Communications President and CEO Mark Walker agreed: "We would love to create a show that can show different people's positions and possibly bring them together."
Who knows? Maybe they'll even bring on members of the site for Americans who wanted to move to Canada if Trump won. Put them on a date with a TrumpSingles.com member, and you've got hours of cringeworthy moments.
Advertisement