Maple Match Wants To Help Americans Find Love In Canada

Are you "worried about life under a Trump presidency?" Fear not, because Maple Match, an app "dripping with mapely goodness" is here for you.
The new dating app promises to "revolutionize how Americans and Canadians date" — and if all goes well, help you earn citizenship in our neighbor to the north. You'll see potential dates based on how you answer questions such as, "Would you ever date someone who voted for Donald Trump for president?" Once you match with someone who shares your feelings, you can start chatting and planning trips to the Biodôme.
Maple Match is likely to have an audience: the most googled question about immigration today is "how to move to Canada."
The new dating app promises to "revolutionize how Americans and Canadians date" — and if all goes well, help you earn citizenship in our neighbor to the north. You'll see potential dates based on how you answer questions such as, "Would you ever date someone who voted for Donald Trump for president?" Once you match with someone who shares your feelings, you can start chatting and planning trips to the Biodôme.
Maple Match is likely to have an audience: the most googled question about immigration today is "how to move to Canada."
Advertisement
All laughs aside, there are some logistical issues here. Would you really travel hours to go on what could be a very bad blind date? And even if you do have an okay first date, are you going to make second and third dates work? American politics might seem troubling, but long distance isn't any easier.
But if long car rides are no issue, "You can make your dream of a lover on the other side of the 49th parallel" a reality. Sadly, Justin Trudeau is taken. But perhaps another bhangra-dancing feminist and transgender-rights activist is just a match away.
But if long car rides are no issue, "You can make your dream of a lover on the other side of the 49th parallel" a reality. Sadly, Justin Trudeau is taken. But perhaps another bhangra-dancing feminist and transgender-rights activist is just a match away.
Advertisement