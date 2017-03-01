This App Promises To Help You Get Over Your Breakup In 30 Days

Created by relationship therapist Jane Reardon and Stila creator Jeanine Lobell, the app provides a 30-day, 3-step guide to moving on from a breakup. It works by anticipating post-breakup anxieties you might have, helps identify the red flags in your relationship, and perhaps most important of all, eases the desire to call or text an ex. From day one to day 30, RxBreakup lays out detailed guides for you to pour your emotions into, asking you to write down what you're feeling, and helping you find out what went wrong in your relationship.