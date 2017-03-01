Obama Fans Will Be THRILLED About This News

Okay everyone, THIS IS NOT A DRILL.
Former president Barack Obama is making his public comeback to politics soon, Politico reports. Yes, you read that right: He's coming back!
According to Politico, former attorney general Eric Holder broke the news to reporters on Tuesday.
Holder, a longtime friend of POTUS 44 who's currently the chair of the new National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC), said he had been in talks with Obama to figure out ways to help the organization. These endeavors include fundraising and working with state legislators.
But mostly importantly, Holder said Obama is ready to get back in the game. “It’s coming. He’s coming,” Holder said of the former president. “And he’s ready to roll.” He added that Obama "will be a more visible part" of the NDRC's effort.
These are really exciting news for Obama fans and for the Democrats. The party has been consistently losing ground in elections, both on a state and national level. That's one of the reasons the Republican party currently has control of the White House and Congress, as well as the majority of governorships and state legislatures.
This is not to say that Obama has made the news official himself. It's also not an indication that he will run for office again, or that he's the mastermind behind certain things that are going wrong for the current administration (as President Trump seems to believe).
The NDRC aims to tackle the issue of gerrymandering and how it has put Democrats at a disadvantage against the GOP. (Gerrymandering is a weird, complex process that redefines the political boundaries so one party can have a numeric advantage over the opposition. Here's a great explainer.)
All of this is to say: Barry will be back. When or how, we don't know for sure yet. But we'll be damned if this is not the best news we've gotten today.
