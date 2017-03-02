Just Wait 'Til These Bags Pop Up All Over Street Style

Simon Porte Jacquemus, the 27-year-old designer behind French label Jacquemus, seems to know the It item secret sauce. In fact, many of last year's most ubiquitous trends (extra-long sleeves, inventive shirting and suiting), are trickle-down effects of Porte's runway collections; the presence of his own pieces in street style and on celebrities is undeniable as well, because they are, in fact, everywhere. And while we can sit here and pick apart his fall 2017 offering — and note how things like its athleisure-meets-work-trouser capris, its billowing, one-shouldered crop top-cum-blouse, and its diagonal-seamed button-up knit will likely inspire a flurry of other designers — we're instead looking to something that doesn't nearly get enough attention: the accessories.
Over the past few seasons, Jacquemus has produced literal block-heel shoes, oddly shaped handbags, and très sportif visors, pieces that, despite being quite Instagram-worthy and editorial, have lacked the virality that items like this oversized checkered coat and this off-the-shoulder top have garnered. But, we have a feeling that's all about to change.
If you're looking for the definition of soon-to-be street style bait, Jacquemus' upside-down bag is basically it. Sent down the runway were powder pink and white, bright yellow, and solid black purses that featured top handles hanging from the bottom; they were held in models hands by gold chain links, which also dangled below. It was a fun, push-the-envelope riff on the pervasiveness on the It bag, one that seemed to ask, "How far can a trend go?" while already knowing the answer. Because if there's one thing Jacquemus has learned in his few years on the international stage, it's that people want weird and unconventional without sacrificing style and maturity. And is there anything that sums that notion up more than a bag that looks really, really cool — but that you can't really use?
