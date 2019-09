Just Wait 'Til These Bags Pop Up All Over Street Style

If you're looking for the definition of soon-to-be street style bait, Jacquemus' upside-down bag is basically it. Sent down the runway were powder pink and white, bright yellow , and solid black purses that featured top handles hanging from the bottom; they were held in models hands by gold chain links, which also dangled below. It was a fun, push-the-envelope riff on the pervasiveness on the It bag, one that seemed to ask, "How far can a trend go?" while already knowing the answer. Because if there's one thing Jacquemus has learned in his few years on the international stage, it's that people want weird and unconventional without sacrificing style and maturity. And is there anything that sums that notion up more than a bag that looks really, really cool — but that you can't really use?