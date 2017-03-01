In 1973, architect Ricardo Bofill found an abandoned, World War I-era cement factory outside of Barcelona. "I found enormous silos, a tall smokestack, four kilometers of underground tunnels, and machine rooms in good shape," he said in a statement. "I already imagined future spaces and noticed that the different aesthetic and plastic tendencies that had developed since World War I were present in this factory."
In the time since, he and his staff have transformed La Fábrica into a spectacular modern castle. They laced the exterior with lush greenery, and turned the inside into a living and work space where Bofill's home and studio are now located. The structure is still a work in progress, Bofill says.
If you find yourself in northern Spain, the castle is definitely worth visiting. You can wander through the gardens, view the exhibition space, and take plenty of artsy photos. But for now, you can check out photos of La Fábrica, ahead.