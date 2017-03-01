We often associate Play-Doh with the pure, unadulterated fun of our childhoods. There's just something about the putty toy that brings us back, and we still hold those memories near and dear to our hearts. Besides the fact that this joy in a plastic jar had the potential to damage nearly every couch or carpet, there's one other thing about the product you likely remember: its scent. It was distinct, for sure, but we never could quite pinpoint what it smelled like. Luckily, someone else did, and it now officially has a fragrance description.