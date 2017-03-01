When palette subscription service Deck of Scarlet launched last year, it was a welcome addition to the at-home beauty box category. That's because this first-of-its-kind, bi-monthly delivery service made it easy to recreate your favorite YouTube makeup tutorials IRL, using palette colors designed and curated by some of the video site's biggest stars. (Beauty vloggers Kelly Strack and Sonjdra Deluxe, for example, were among the first "Artist-in-Chiefs" for the brand.)
But even with all its wildly creative innovations, Deck of Scarlet's latest collaboration is its best yet. The cosmetics company announced today that it has teamed up with Evon Wahab — who has an impressive 1.7 million followers on Instagram and a cool one million subscribers on YouTube — and the colors she chose for her palette are killer. "I love the dark, sleek packaging, and inside, you basically have all you need: shadows, lip cremes, bronzer and highlighter," Wahab tells us exclusively. Then there are the cute shade names (like Coral Kisses, a zingy orange; Halo, a shimmery Champagne; and Mermaid, a shimmery teal-gray) and the pigment itself, which is ultra-fine, high intensity, and incredibly blendable.
On top of that, the beauty kit comes with a black eyeliner and a neutral lip liner. And just like with earlier launches, this special subscription delivery comes with step-by-step tutorials for multiple different looks and pro tips, like how to pull off that orange eyeshadow shade — all from the vlogger herself.
You can snag the new palette for $29.95 (shipping is free) — which is cheaper than many lipsticks you'd find at the department store — on the brand's website today. (But keep in mind that you do have to sign up for the service to get the product, though you can opt out any time.) Considering the fact that Deck of Scarlet's last YouTuber collab sold out before it even officially launched, we'd suggest acting fast.
