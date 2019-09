But even with all its wildly creative innovations, Deck of Scarlet's latest collaboration is its best yet. The cosmetics company announced today that it has teamed up with Evon Wahab — who has an impressive 1.7 million followers on Instagram and a cool one million subscribers on YouTube — and the colors she chose for her palette are killer. "I love the dark, sleek packaging, and inside, you basically have all you need: shadows, lip cremes, bronzer and highlighter," Wahab tells us exclusively. Then there are the cute shade names (like Coral Kisses, a zingy orange; Halo, a shimmery Champagne; and Mermaid, a shimmery teal-gray) and the pigment itself, which is ultra-fine, high intensity, and incredibly blendable.