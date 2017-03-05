Now, even though frayed hems are more popular than ever, our jeans are a lot shorter. Cropped pants are so much more fun to play around with and to style — with those few inches between the top of your ankle and the ground, the possibilities are endless. Fishnets, sparkly socks, ankle-strap heels, ankle-height booties, or just a little bare ankle can go a long way. Plus, as a petite woman, I find cropped lengths to be so much more flattering than a pool of extra fabric sitting at my feet.