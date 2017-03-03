The Bold Beauty Looks You're Going To See Everywhere

Milan Fashion Week has an undeniably strong visual identity. Thanks to the powerhouse designers that show in Italy’s fashion capital, we associate it with strong women, bold color, and collections that a modern woman would wear IRL. The beauty looks created for Fall 2017 reaffirmed these ideas, with strong contours and graphic shapes, flashes of electric color, and a wearability that would translate easily from catwalk to commute.
Lacking inspiration lately? Click through our favorite looks from the fall 2017 runways in Milan to put the fire back in your beauty arsenal…