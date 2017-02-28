Still, researchers make a convincing case for how superbugs go from sink to patient in hospitals, and they even offer up a solution. Since the majority of bacteria were found near the faucet, the researchers believe that a common sink and faucet design used in many hospitals might be to blame. In that case, simply choosing a differently-shaped sink could keep superbugs in the sink and away from people who got to the hospital to get better, not become a breeding ground for super-strength bacteria.