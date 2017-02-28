This Is What Beyoncé Did On Oscars Weekend

Beyoncé didn't attend the 2017 Oscars, but she did have a gorgeous Oscars gown.
While the singer, who is pregnant with twins, wasn't present at the ceremony, she did attend an Oscars pre-party in Beverly Hills on Saturday. Beyoncé and Jay Z were spotted at the Weinstein Company's event. The party was held in celebration of the company's film Lion, which was nominated for Best Picture.
The Weinstein Company party was a dinner, but the couple rolled in at 10:45 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Times. Because when you're famous, you can show up to a dinner at whatever time you want. E! News reported that Beyoncé talked to actress Tracee Ellis Ross and designer Zac Posen at the party. She and Jay Z left after less than a half hour, according to the outlet.
Now, Beyoncé has published photos of her look from Saturday's party on her website, and they are resplendent. The singer, and her growing baby bump, truly shine in a teal Nicole Miller gown. Naturally, Queen Bey completed the look with plenty of bling. (If you, like us, are obsessed with Beyoncé's jewelry — and her overall lewk — head over to her website for more close-up shots.)
According to the Times, the cast of "In The Heights" had to restart their performance at the party after Beyoncé and Jay Z arrived late. But imagine telling a High School Musical-era Corbin Bleu, who starred in the Broadway show, that he'd one day perform for Queen Bey herself. It was definitely worth the wait.
