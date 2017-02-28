Mary Drake (Andrea Parker) has officially solidified herself as one of Pretty Little Liars' most mysterious characters — and that was before she announced that she was Spencer's (Troian Bellisario) mom. Mary's sketchy past (was she really framed for the death of her babysitting charged by her evil twin?) and questionable intentions (just how closely was she working with Archer?) have made her both a suspect for Uber A and another potential victim of the royally effed-up DiLaurentis family. So what's the truth? We won't know for sure until Pretty Little Liars returns in April for its final 10 episodes, but a new fan theory suggests that we'll get flashbacks to Mary's time in Radley Sanitarium.
Fans on Reddit think that actress Emma Dumont could be playing a young Mary on Pretty Little Liars, and it makes a ton of sense. Back in 2016, Dumont — whom you may already know from Aquarius or the short-lived but beloved Bunheads — posted an Instagram of herself on the Pretty Little Liars set, looking very much like a Radley patient.
The caption she chose? "Asylum chic vibes." Hmm...
The problem? According to IMDb, Dumont is playing a character called Katherine Daly... not young Mary Drake. However, before you write off this theory entirely, Dumont's announced character might mean absolutely nothing. Before Dre Davis appeared on Pretty Little Liars as Sara Harvey, she was listed as playing "Kimberly Brown," even receiving a full character description that had nothing to do with Sara. Maybe PLL is pulling the same stunt yet again in order to avoid spoilers.
Whether Dumont is playing a young Mary or not, I'm seriously hoping we get a flashback to Mary and Jessica's teen years. These twins had an absolutely bananas upbringing, and since the past never quite gets put to rest on Pretty Little Liars, I'm dying to hear more about it.
