It's no secret that the women of Pretty Little Liars have plenty of foes — and that most of these enemies first masqueraded as friends. From Sara "Shower" Harvey (Dre Davis) to the newly-beheaded Noel Kahn (Brant Daugherty), fans have plenty of reason to trust approximately no one on this show — and yes, that includes Spencer's (Troian Bellisario) mom. Mary Drake revealed her maternal connection to Spencer in the season 7A finale, but does that mean she's really as much of the innocent victim as she's made herself out to be? A close look at this promo suggests that answer is nope — but PLL showrunner I. Marlene King would rather you didn't see it.