It's no secret that the women of Pretty Little Liars have plenty of foes — and that most of these enemies first masqueraded as friends. From Sara "Shower" Harvey (Dre Davis) to the newly-beheaded Noel Kahn (Brant Daugherty), fans have plenty of reason to trust approximately no one on this show — and yes, that includes Spencer's (Troian Bellisario) mom. Mary Drake revealed her maternal connection to Spencer in the season 7A finale, but does that mean she's really as much of the innocent victim as she's made herself out to be? A close look at this promo suggests that answer is nope — but PLL showrunner I. Marlene King would rather you didn't see it.
Back in December, Freeform shared a promo in which Mary grabs Spencer from behind and covers her mouth. (So, uh, what happened to that whole "I would never do anything to hurt you" speech from the finale?) When a fan shared a screenshot of the promo on Twitter with King, the TV writer had a curious reply: she flat-out denied the photo was the real deal, writing:
"This is completely fake."
Uh... fake? Really? The promo, which you can watch below, definitely shows Mary grabbing Spencer with a look of cold indignation in her eyes. You can watch at the 0:06 mark:
Fans on Twitter couldn't help but laugh at King's apparent "cover up" of what could be a massive spoiler:
@imarleneking it's deadass in the promo... pic.twitter.com/NgvxzpgVtm— lauren (@hardingshaIe) December 31, 2016
@imarleneking @NadiaLovesIanH girl what u mean it's in the promo pic.twitter.com/MLmMVv2P6W— brandon (@bdon_lee) January 5, 2017
Maybe we're reading King's message wrong. Maybe what she means is that Spencer is just having a dream, or even that it's a scene that was left on the cutting room floor. Of course, the more likely explanation is that Mary is low-key evil and the promo team accidentally dropped a major truth bomb.
Spoiler or not, come on, people: did you really think it was smart to trust the evil twin?
