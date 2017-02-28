2017 is the year of being better. Moonlight won the Oscar for Best Picture because it was better. Adele dedicated her unexpected Best Album Grammy to Beyoncé because Bey was better. Missy Elliott even released a song called "I'm Better"!
And now, Kanye West is releasing music but still staying out of the limelight, which —considering the roller-coaster ride that has been the past six months for him — shows us that he is working on getting better.
On February 28, just a week after his runway show during New York Fashion Week where he premiered the fifth collection from his clothing line, Yeezy, West released a remix on Soundcloud titled "BED YEEZY SEASON 5 (FT. THE DREAM)." The song was used in the fashion show, but has been extended and remixed for this (super) long surprise release. At 17 minutes and 19 seconds, it'll take you a while to get through the track, but even if you're not a huge Yeezy fan, you're sure to find something about this airy, sexy lullaby. Because honestly, who doesn't love a great romantic R&B remix?
Advertisement
The original song, "Bed" was released in 2007 by J. Holiday. It reached the top of the charts at the time and was written by The-Dream, a singer, songwriter, and producer who has co-written an array of impressive tracks including "Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)," performed by Beyoncé, and "Umbrella," performed by Rihanna. As an artist, he's had a lot of success on his collaborations with West — two of their songs together have won Grammys ("All Of The Lights" and "No Church In The Wild") and they were even nominated for a song at this year's Grammys off of West's The Life Of Pablo ("Ultralight Beam").
For full listening pleasure, be sure to listen to the 2007 version of the song before indulging in the West remake.
Now you're ready for the new-new.
Advertisement