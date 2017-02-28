Kourtney Kardashian Is Being Mom-Shamed For Getting Her 4-Year-Old A Lip Ring

The internet is not happy with how Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope Disick spent their Oscars Sunday.
Kardashian shared an image of her and her daughter enjoying what looks like a quiet girls' night in. Kardashian's sporting a fluffy bathrobe, and Penelope looks like she's asleep after a long evening. But the 4-year-old is sporting an accessory that's garnering a lot of negative attention online.
You see, Penelope's wearing a (very likely fake) lip ring, and plenty of commenters don't approve.
Kardashian captioned the photo, "Our Oscar Sunday. Yes, that's a lip ring. Thanks @kimkardashian," suggesting her sister Kim was the one who gifted Penelope with the jewelry. (No surprise there — Kim's recently been spotted flaunting a lip ring of her own.)
Some of the comments on Kourtney's Instagram post — there are more than 2,000! — include lines like "a child shouldn't have that" and "our kids should still be kids not teens." To be fair, the negative comments were balanced out by others who commented how sweet the photo was, and how adorable Penelope is.
Social media is a hotbed for celebrity criticism — Kourtney Kardashian is far from the first person to have an Instagram photo scrutinized by the general public. But can we please leave her kids out of it? Penelope is, let us remind you, 4 years old. If her mom wants to let her play dress up with a piece of jewelry, it's truly not anyone else's business.
As much as some commenters would love to pretend otherwise, there's nothing harmful about a fake lip ring. And if the photo is any indication, Kardashian and her daughter had an awesome time on Sunday night. Hopefully, the trolls will see the many, many positive comments on the Instagram post. Maybe then, they'll see the picture for what it truly is: a cute snapshot into some mother-daughter bonding time.
