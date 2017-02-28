If Jennifer Aniston's Oscar Dress Looked Familiar, Here's Why

Jennifer Aniston knows what she likes. When she steps out on the red carpet, it's a sure bet that the former Friends actor will be clad in black, there will be plenty of leg on display, and she'll look like she's just returned from a tropical vacay. We're not hating, we're saying that Aniston likes to stick to what works — and she's been doing it forever.
At last night's Academy Awards, Aniston didn't shake up her routine. When she arrived, she was clad in black, there was lots of leg on display, and she was plenty bronzed. Her beaded Versace dress was certainly stunning. The shimmering embroidery and sheer skirt added that extra touch that made the dress stand out, but it was still very much in Aniston's comfort zone.
If the dress made you do a double-take, you weren't alone. Fashion fans noticed that another very famous Jennifer had worn the gown, too. Jennifer Lopez wore the exact same Versace dress during a special appearance at Radio City Music Hall.
Each Jennifer added some personal touches. According to People, Aniston topped off her Oscar look with $10.7 million worth of Lorraine Schwartz jewels. For her performance, J.Lo added a pair of nude fishnets and opted for black crisscross heels. The only noticeable difference between the two Versace creations is the nude panel that Aniston added for a little bit of modesty. Naturally, being the the queen of skin-baring, Lopez wore the dress as-is.
Either way, both Jennifers look great. We're sure this serendipitous twinning moment is bringing a smile to Donatella Versace. She may dress celebs on the reg, but to have two A-listers choose the same gown is certainly a feat.
