"One of the theories I've heard, and someone I think would be really interesting, is Cece being Charles, starting life as Charles and now because of her own gender identity now identifies as Cece. That's a really interesting theory, but I don't know if our show would ever really tackle something like that. It's a really kind of prominent discussion topic in the media right now, gender identity and transgender stories, but yeah, I don't know if we'll go down that road."