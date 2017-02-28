"The music videos that I watched growing up, the artist wasn’t trying to look too cool," she told Refinery29. "There was a lot of stuff in it and humor and I was just like, I want to do something like that. I want to do a video where I don’t take myself too seriously, I’m having a laugh in it, and a girl that maybe is like me or has maybe got this huge hair, or wants to dance around like an idiot and doesn’t feel like they can... that it’s alright, you know?"