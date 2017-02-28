This Model Just Showed Us 11 Ways To Style Bangs

"Bangs are so easy to style," said no one, ever. Sure, fringe may be the hairstyle du jour right now — mark our words: it is the new lob — but that doesn't make the cut any easier to style on the daily, especially for newbies.
No matter what type of fringe you have, or are considering getting, this on-trend cut is notoriously high maintenance — and we're not just talking about regular trims. Sorry to say, but get bangs and the days of tossing your hair into a low bun and running out the door for work in under two minutes are long gone — or at least require an additional step. And once you master your go-to look things get even worse, because it's incredibly easy to fall into a slump, blowing out your bangs the same way every single day. What's worse: giving up and resorting to a pinned-back look when you're in a rush. But not anymore.
As former and current bang owners, we feel you, but our perspective started to change throughout fashion month after we spotted Sora Choi — an up-and-coming model whose bangs have already shape shifted a myriad of times on the runway. Choi has walked in over 20 shows — and counting! — and each was a lesson in the versatility of the new "It" style.
Whether you're looking for new ways to get 'em out of your face, tips to mix up your style, or just some solid proof that they are versatile — just get the bangs already! — you've come to the right place. Click through our slideshow for 11 ways to wear bangs, all approved by the top hairstylists in the game.