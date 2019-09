This Model Just Showed Us 11 Ways To Style Bangs

No matter what type of fringe you have, or are considering getting, this on-trend cut is notoriously high maintenance — and we're not just talking about regular trims. Sorry to say, but get bangs and the days of tossing your hair into a low bun and running out the door for work in under two minutes are long gone — or at least require an additional step. And once you master your go-to look things get even worse, because it's incredibly easy to fall into a slump, blowing out your bangs the same way every single day. What's worse: giving up and resorting to a pinned-back look when you're in a rush. But not anymore.