This Is How Stars Celebrated After The 2017 Academy Awards

The main Oscar after-party is, of course, the Vanity Fair soirée. High-profile celebs show up in different attire — their party attire — and get down to business. Champagne is poured, elbows rub, and every five minutes, an anecdote for late-night television is born. The stars who previously looked so composed suddenly look a lot less constricted — literally. This is also when we find out what celebrities are secretly friends. (This year's surprise: Amy Adams and Vin Diesel, who posed for a cuddly photo.)