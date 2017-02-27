Story from Oscars

This Is How Stars Celebrated After The 2017 Academy Awards

Rebecca Farley
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images.
The Oscars are a venerated annual ceremony filled with finery, frippery, and foolishness — and the after parties are the awards show's badass little siblings. After the buttoned-up events of the night, the moments after the telecast are a welcome relief. We'd be lying if we said we didn't feel a little vindicated when we see Hollywood's most glamorous digging into an In-N-Out Burger after midnight. Stars! They're just like us! They like cheeseburgers and Champagne and flannel pajamas.
The main Oscar after-party is, of course, the Vanity Fair soirée. High-profile celebs show up in different attire — their party attire — and get down to business. Champagne is poured, elbows rub, and every five minutes, an anecdote for late-night television is born. The stars who previously looked so composed suddenly look a lot less constricted — literally. This is also when we find out what celebrities are secretly friends. (This year's surprise: Amy Adams and Vin Diesel, who posed for a cuddly photo.)
After the after party, as the song goes, it's the hotel lobby, and the hotel lobby is just as fun. There are a few photos from that, too. Ahead, you'll find the celeb Instagrams and press photos from the swanky aftermath of the 2017 Academy Awards, from the glam to the goofy.

More from Entertainment

R29 Original Series