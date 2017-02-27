Thankfully, the drama was short-lived: a quick-thinking glam squad member brushed milk of magnesia onto the offending spot with a makeup brush. If you're weirded out, don't be. Pros have used it as a primer for years, as it's resistant to the elements. Makeup artist Angela Perlata once told us that MOM works wonders on normal, oily, and combination skin, and aides in minimizing pores and making sure that foundation doesn't change colors. Some even use it as a mask or an overnight spot treatment...because it's just that good. We know what you're thinking: Let's talk about that makeup while we're at it! Well, Mary Phillips ensured that her client was flawless up top, too, thanks to La Mer's Renewal Oil and Illuminating Eye Gel, Becca's Shimmering Skin Perfector Highlighter in Rose Gold, Glossier's Generation G lipstick, and the brand's absolutely dreamy Cloud Paint Blush. "No one will ever know," Teigen laughed in her Snapchat story. Your secret's safe with us, CT.