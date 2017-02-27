Chrissy Teigen is a badass, this we know. The model — and mom of the ridiculously adorable Luna — often gives us glimpses into the glam (and the not-so-chic) aspects of her life, whether she's playing around with Snapchat filters, making our mouths water with her foodstagrams, or purposely misusing the word "polarizing" just to get on John Legend's nerves.
That's why we got a kick out of Teigen revealing her quest to cover up a nasty burn on her leg just hours before hitting the Oscars red carpet. While fooling around with hairstylist and close pal Jen Atkin on — where else? — Snapchat, Teigen removed her Bandaid to reveal a still-bloody lesion. One that just happened to rest where the slit of her ivory Zuhair Murad was. While most people would probably freak out from a mark like Teigen's, she was pretty much chill about the whole thing. Maybe we can blame it on an overage of caffeine — after all, she had been up since 8:30 a.m. getting done up.
Thankfully, the drama was short-lived: a quick-thinking glam squad member brushed milk of magnesia onto the offending spot with a makeup brush. If you're weirded out, don't be. Pros have used it as a primer for years, as it's resistant to the elements. Makeup artist Angela Perlata once told us that MOM works wonders on normal, oily, and combination skin, and aides in minimizing pores and making sure that foundation doesn't change colors. Some even use it as a mask or an overnight spot treatment...because it's just that good. We know what you're thinking: Let's talk about that makeup while we're at it! Well, Mary Phillips ensured that her client was flawless up top, too, thanks to La Mer's Renewal Oil and Illuminating Eye Gel, Becca's Shimmering Skin Perfector Highlighter in Rose Gold, Glossier's Generation G lipstick, and the brand's absolutely dreamy Cloud Paint Blush. "No one will ever know," Teigen laughed in her Snapchat story. Your secret's safe with us, CT.
