Why Every U.S. Senator Got A Copy Of The New Board Game Secret Hitler

If you're familiar with Cards Against Humanity and its particular brand of off-kilter humor, this news should come as no surprise. The game's co-creator, Max Temkin, helped create a brand-new borad game — and he's sent a copy to all 100 U.S. senators. Generous, right? Good intentions aside, we think that some members of the Senate may see the show of goodwill as something else. Why? It's called Secret Hitler.