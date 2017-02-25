Story from Politics

Donald Trump Is Really Feeling The Bern(ie Sanders) After This

Sara Murphy
Photo: Douglas Gorenstein/NBC/Getty Images.
Bernie Sanders does not suffer fools. Nor does he, apparently, suffer those little presidential lies about inauguration crowd size that just won't die.
This morning, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to suggest that those who support him should take to the streets to rally, a la his protesting opposition. "Maybe the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN should have their own rally," Trump wrote. "It would be the biggest of them all."
The Vermont senator wasted no time issuing a pointed response, posting side-by-side pictures of what appears to be the record-breaking Women's March and Trump's now notoriously non-record-breaking inauguration attendance alongside the simple statements, "They did. It wasn't."
And now Twitter is feeling the Bern, with many, including the National Parks "not so official #resistance account," adding on their own one-liners.
Others simply relished in pointing out that Senator Sanders tweet currently trumps Trump's in both like and retweets: something the Twitter-happy president will surely dislike.
Trump hasn't been so brutally shut down via Twitter since then presidential candidate Hillary Clinton told him to delete his account. Bernie, out.
