Miuccia Prada is one of those women that just gets us. "Ugly is attractive, ugly is exciting. Maybe because it is newer," she once told The Telegraph . She's a feminist, an activist, and, above all, an artist — which might explain why she's been a consistent champion of up-and-coming talent as collaborators on her runway collections. For spring 2014 , she commissioned set murals from Gabriel Specter , Angeleno Miles “ El Mac” Gregor Stinkfish , Mesa, Jeanne Detallante, and Pierre Morne, which were subsequently printed onto items of clothing; for fall 2016 , she teamed up with Berlin-Based Christophe Chemin to create a series of prints. And when vintage-looking images of women were sent down the brand's latest runway in the form of skirts, tops, and mini dresses, we knew Prada was up to her old tricks. According to Vogue , the fall 2017 offering featured "a series of prints pulled from paperback novels of the ‘60s, drawn by renowned illustrator Robert E. McGinnis," who is responsible for the movie posters of Breakfast at Tiffany's, Live and Let Die, and Barbarella, among others. "Looks 30 to 34 featured McGinnis’s depictions of bombshells in various states of alluring undress, each featured on the covers of mid-century books by Brett Halliday (and one by Erle Stanley Gardner) with salacious titles like Murder and the Married Virgin and Never Kill a Client," Vogue adds.