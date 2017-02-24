Things Twitter Loves Today: Justin Trudeau's Butt

Justin Trudeau is known for his feminist thoughts, cheerful demeanor, and basically being the Ryan Gosling of politics. He is handsome, a family man, and even has a pretty great (but a bit wavering) approval rating.
And because of his seemingly picture-perfect life, he often becomes the butt of jokes and internet memes. Recently there was the "Ivanka Trump gazing at Trudeau” meme, and then the “Trudeau on a date with Angela Merkel” meme, and of course the “Trudeau staring at Donald Trump’s hand” meme.
But the most recent meme, which rose in the ranks of popularity on Twitter on February 23, is the "Trudeau has a bubble butt" meme. Yes, this is really happening on the internet.
It all started with a picture of Trudeau that featured his backside. He’s wearing a suit (per usual), and the cameraman appears to have been seated directly behind the Prime Minister, a little off to his left. The picture shows the politician’s bum and everyone is losing it over the picture.
The actor-comedian Alec Mapa captioned his tweet "Enough bad news . Here's a picture of Justin Trudeau's butt. You're welcome." The 4,000 people that retweeted the post must really be grateful.
Enough bad news . Here's a picture of Justin Trudeau's butt. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/9gUS2trjJG— Alec Mapa (@AlecMapa) February 23, 2017
Another user joked that this was "political porn." (A phrase I would never suggest actually Googling).
Political porn. Justin Trudeau's perfect butt. pic.twitter.com/Mrxy8eOenN— Kenny BadHombre (@kenquandt) February 23, 2017
Another noted the objectification that was happening and decided to make a guide at how to look at the picture of the well-regarded public figure.
I made a quick reference guide for looking at Justin Trudeau pic.twitter.com/8EL8z2TRwO— PunchesBears ㅎ㉨ㅎ (@punchesbears) February 22, 2017
But at the end of the day, everyone agrees — even Twitter users' mothers — that he really does have a "bubble butt" (to borrow a phrase from Major Lazer).
when u tell ur mom to go look at @JustinTrudeau 's butt pic.twitter.com/tE8EZrL9dm— Lauren Hagar (@hagar_hayy) February 23, 2017
Jeffrey Self, an actor on Search Party, admitted the photo of Trudeau was taking over his day. "Retweet if you've spent more than twenty minutes alone with that photo of Justin Trudeau's butt in slacks today," he joked.
Who says politicians don't do squats?
