Todd Chrisley Found Out About His Daughter's New Beau Through Twitter

In a world where social media reigns, it's mighty difficult to hide your budding relationship with your parents, especially if you happen to be Savannah Chrisley, daughter to Todd Chrisley. The Chrisley Knows Best stars appeared together in a segment for Access Hollywood to discuss Savannah's new beau Chandler Parsons, and revealed that Todd got the dish purely through social media.
"I can't do anything and it be private," the 19-year-old told hosts Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover. According to the Chrisleys, a fan tweeted a photo of Savannah and Parsons together at a Memphis Grizzlies game, alerting the 46-year-old to his daughter's relationship status.
"Someone tweets him, of course," Chrisley said, gesturing at her father, "'Hey, Todd, just thought you'd like to know.'"
"With a picture!" the patriarch added.
"Yeah, just thought you'd like to know Savannah's out with Chandler Parsons." Parsons, 28, plays for the Memphis Grizzlies. Todd Chrisley claimed that he, protective parent that he is, immediately starting Googling the guy. He admitted that he had a few initial concerns.
He pointed out: "NBA [players], you know, they're hoe hounds." (For the record, this is an absurd generalization, and I'm none too pleased with the use of the word "hoe.")
Apparently, Chrisley has since met Parsons and all is well in meet-the-parents realm. Chrisley assured the hosts that his daughter's new suitor has a "great personality." Exactly what you want to hear about your new boyfriend, right?
Although, it doesn't seem like the couple is signed, sealed, and delivered just yet. Savannah herself called Parsons a "friend" and, apparently, they've only been "hanging out" for a couple of weeks. In the world where social media reigns, though, one public appearance warrants a relationship. If there's a photo of them together on Twitter, they're probably headed for marriage. Right? That's how that works.
Watch the full exchange, below.
