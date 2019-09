Last month, Marroquin confirmed to Us Weekly that the couple's divorce was officially finalized in December. The decision to separate (and the ensuing fallout) has featured heavily on the current season of Teen Mom 2. While fans of the show (and true love) hoped for a possible reunion, Marroquin reiterated that the two wouldn't be getting back together. They share a 3-year-old son, Lincoln, who is Lowry's second child. Her ex, Jo Rivera, is the father of her first son, 7-year-old Isaac.