Just yesterday, Kailyn Lowry, star of 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 2, announced that she's pregnant with her third child. While fans offered their congratulations, many wondered who the father of the child was. Lowry didn't offer any information on that front, so viewers turned to Twitter and asked her ex, Javi Marroquin, for some insight.
Last month, Marroquin confirmed to Us Weekly that the couple's divorce was officially finalized in December. The decision to separate (and the ensuing fallout) has featured heavily on the current season of Teen Mom 2. While fans of the show (and true love) hoped for a possible reunion, Marroquin reiterated that the two wouldn't be getting back together. They share a 3-year-old son, Lincoln, who is Lowry's second child. Her ex, Jo Rivera, is the father of her first son, 7-year-old Isaac.
Advertisement
When Twitter users asked Marroquin about the paternity of the child, he first offered up a few emoji. But that wasn't enough to satisfy fans' curiosity. He followed up that tweet with another, this time being a little clearer.
"Y'all aren't getting anything from me," he wrote. "It will all play out."
lol y'all aren't getting anything from me! ? it will all play out.— Javi Marroquin (@Javimarroquin9) February 23, 2017
Marroquin, who is currently a member of the U.S. Air Force, dodged further questions. Instead, he told his followers that he was focusing on other parts of his life. After all, the divorce is behind him and the show should answer any lingering concerns.
"I'm focused on Lincoln, work, and Crossfit," he concluded. "Ask me questions about that."
I'm focused on Lincoln,work,and Crossfit. Ask me questions about that.— Javi Marroquin (@Javimarroquin9) February 23, 2017
The fact that he's keeping himself far from Lowry's current situation supports his statement from last month. "Idk where the rumor started about me and kail getting back together. No. Never," he wrote.
Fans can see how everything plays between Lowry and Marroquin out on the current season of Teen Mom 2. As for Lowry's new baby, we're sure that more information will come to light in the show's next season — and on her social media feeds.
Advertisement