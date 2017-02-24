Story from Fashion

A Real-Life Disney Princess Is Designing Enchanting Chokers

Christopher Luu
Photo: Aurora Rose/Variety/REX/Shutterstock.
Being a princess is a full-time job. How else do you explain the fact that Ariel, Belle, and Co. aren't off hustling between combing their hair with dinglehoppers and reading in royal libraries? Real-life Disney Princess Courtney Reed has a full-time gig playing Jasmine in the Broadway adaptation of Aladdin, but she's also got a pretty sweet side hustle. When she's not onstage riding magic carpets and grooming her pet tiger, Reed is designing a line of Disney Princess-inspired chokers.
Reed didn't begin with Disney accessories. Her line, Gagged, started with Broadway-inspired pieces, which took cues from hit shows like Hamilton and Les Misérables. It wasn't until she considered expanding her line that she found some style inspo from Disney.
"I'm obsessed with princesses," she told PeopleStyle. "I mean, who's not? With the success of the Broadway Collection, we thought, Oh my gosh! What if we did a Princess Collection with our favorite Broadway divas modeling them?’ It has been such a blast."
That's how the Gagged Princess Collection was born. It's got 15 different designs on offer, each one taking aspects from an iconic Disney muse. There's Mermaid, a holographic green choker that's reminiscent of Ariel's tail (pre-"Poor Unfortunate Souls" transformation, of course). Those looking for a summer-ready option can try puka-esque Wayfinder, which pulls from Moana. There's an option for every princess — and some even have matching bracelets.
Believe it or not, Reed makes all of the accessories herself. "I try and make chokers literally any time I have down time," she told PeopleStyle. "I even make them when I have friends over. I made seven [a day] when I first started. I’m much faster now."

While she's the hands behind the operation, Reed enlisted fellow Broadway princesses to model the chokers. She's the face of Jas, of course, the Jasmine-inspired piece. The Little Mermaid's Sierra Boggess models her respective pieces, too. But since there are so many designs and only a few Disney Princess Broadway shows, Reed got her pals from Hamilton to help out, too. Carleigh Bettiol shows off the Hercules-inspired Muse choker. Lexi Lawson and Ariana DeBose also participated.
You can check out the whole collection on the Gagged website.
