Watch Katy Perry Walk Out Of Awkward Brits Interview

It has not gone unnoticed that Katy Perry has been, shall we say, a bit extra in her interviews lately. At the Grammys she poked fun at Britney Spears, incurring the wrath of countless fans. During an appearance on BBC Radio 1 this week, she flipped the bird at fellow guest Ed Sheeran. And now we come to last night's red carpet moment at the Brits. Perry sang her new hit, "Chained to the Rhythm," at the British equivalent of the Grammys in a performance that mocked both President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May. Before all that, though, she took part in a pre-show red carpet interview that's making the internet rounds because it's so uncomfortable to watch. As you can see from the clip below, the pop star tries to be chatty with hosts George Shelley and Lilah Parsons, but something felt a little off. She began by giving a shoutout to Mark Zuckerberg (it was being streamed on Facebook Live, after all) and then cracking a joke about being out of her element. "Sometimes when you're a foreigner going to a foreign place, you just make an absurdity of yourself," she told Shelley and Parsons. "I don't know where I'm at! I don't know what this means! I'll just be crazy!"
When Shelley asked if she was feeling nervous about her performance, she cracked, "No, I take pills for that stuff." Parsons then congratulated her on being "back," as in returning to the charts with a new album. "I never left, honey," Perry fired back. "I never left." Later, she snapped at Shelley for interrupting her anecdote about having the flu at a previous Brits. When he noted that she and Parsons looked alike, she appeared to comment that Parsons was having her teeth "fixed," while her own teeth were like a "white picket fence." She then joked about her love for Sheeran and did some Vogue-ing in her Versace outfit, but Parsons' attempts to end the interviewer smoothly went down like a ton of bricks. "Thank you so much for chatting to us," Parsons told her. "We're going to let you go. We can't keep you any longer." "You're going to let me go?" Perry responded. "I fire you. I'm firing you." And with that, she handed back her mic and walked away. Good times.
