Watch Katy Perry Walk Out Of Awkward Brits Interview

When Shelley asked if she was feeling nervous about her performance, she cracked, "No, I take pills for that stuff." Parsons then congratulated her on being "back," as in returning to the charts with a new album. "I never left, honey," Perry fired back. "I never left." Later, she snapped at Shelley for interrupting her anecdote about having the flu at a previous Brits. When he noted that she and Parsons looked alike, she appeared to comment that Parsons was having her teeth "fixed," while her own teeth were like a "white picket fence." She then joked about her love for Sheeran and did some Vogue-ing in her Versace outfit, but Parsons' attempts to end the interviewer smoothly went down like a ton of bricks. "Thank you so much for chatting to us," Parsons told her. "We're going to let you go. We can't keep you any longer." "You're going to let me go?" Perry responded. "I fire you. I'm firing you." And with that, she handed back her mic and walked away. Good times.