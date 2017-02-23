This Rapper Punched A Guy In The Face During A Concert For Alleged Sexual Harassment

A lot of us have wanted to punch a sexist dude in the face at some point. But Destiny Frasqueri, the rapper known as Princess Nokia, actually did it, according to The Cambridge Student.
The incident reportedly happened while she was performing at Cambridge University. During her third song, she noticed someone in the audience "mouthing dirty obscenities like, show me your tits," she told the Cambridge blog FLY.
According to the man, his words were actually "Let's go, Abigail." Someone else in the crowd told him that was the artist's name, he told The Cambridge Student.
Obviously, these stories do not line up.
Whatever was said, she then allegedly asked "are you being disrespectful?" then spilled a drink onto him and jumped into the audience to punch him not once, not twice, but three times. After she got back up, Frasqueri announced, "that's what you do when a white boy disrespects you." She left the stage after that, never making it past three songs.
Some students accused her of attacking the audience member needlessly, but others heralded her as a hero. "@princessnokia just punched a white guy in the face for disrespecting at a gig in Cambridge and walked offstage I am LIVING YES GIRL," one woman wrote in a tweet with over 400 likes. Another witness called it "uconic."
Princess Nokia told FLY afterward that she "does not condone violence" but deemed it necessary in this case because she felt unsafe. She also reiterated that she had a "zero tolerance” policy for “instances of sexism and sexual harassment."
Echoing an observation she opened her concert with — that there were "so many beautiful women of color in here tonight" — she told FLY to "let the women of color know she was sorry" that she couldn't finish the show.
