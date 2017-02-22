Here’s How To Cuff Your Jeans The J.Crew Way

As you might've picked up on by now, we basically borrow all of our outfit tricks from J.Crew. It's okay, though, because the retailer is well aware of this — they've even created a whole series inspired by its legendary styling. Each "Style Hacks" video walks you through all the ways you can wear J.Crew staples, from the button-up to, as we see in its latest installment, jeans. In the video, the brand's head women's designer, Somsack Sikhounmuong, explores all the possibility within the brand's extensive denim selection. He enlisted in-house editor Halsey Anderson to help answer some of their co-workers' burning questions, such as wearing a white wash in the winter (it's a 365-day-a-year garment, they insist) or cuffing your jeans (because, yes, there is more than one way). "We are a huge fans of denim wardrobing here," Sikhounmuong told Refinery29 (and reaffirming what we already knew based on J.Crew's lookbooks),"whether it be the classic denim tuxedo or variations thereof: a chambray shirt with a denim skirt, or a pair of jeans with a tuxedo jacket." At J.Crew HQ, he explained, it's all about "denim 24/7."
Sikhounmuong actually came to J.Crew from Madewell back in 2015 — so, the designer has become well-acquainted with denim throughout his career. Through his professional experience with the blues, he's learned one thing about this category of apparel: "It's all about the fit," he said. Denim can be very technical in its construction and make-up, he explained, but ultimately what matters is whether you feel comfortable in a particular pair. In terms of optimal look, to Sikhounmuong, nothing beats the worn-in effect — which is why he prefers reworking an old pair of jeans rather than tossing them. "Instead getting rid of them, I always like to see a bit of patching and repair — a raw frayed hem here or an over patched knee there," he noted. "For me, it's not so much about a style coming back, but more about showing more love to the ones you already own." As far as what style might break out come spring, Sikhounmuong has his eyes on a very particular silhouette: "Although the love for our skinny jeans is still going strong, I’m kind of enamored with our higher-ish, straighter slim fits, like our crop or the boyfriend," he admitted. "With so many of the ruffles we're seeing [in tops], it's nice to cut a little of that sweetness with a more boyish fit." So, add to your cart accordingly.
