30+ J.Crew Styling Tips We're Copying ASAP

J.Crew doesn't have the over-the-top quality of some other shows (or, as fashion critic Vanessa Friedman recently called them, "hashtag hoo-has") such as Alexander Wang or Yeezy, nor does it possess the almost couture-like sensibility of designers such as Oscar de la Renta and Carolina Herrera, but what it does have are clothes that are wearable, marketable, and likeable by a broad range of people.
The range of J.Crew shoppers was evident in the brand's spring/summer 2017 presentation, where the retailer opted to cast friends and family (a.k.a. "real" people) in place of trained models, showing just how accessible its clothing and accessories are. And that's something J.Crew consistently gets right.
What the retailer also always seems to nail is the inventive styling, completely reflective of its president and creative director Jenna Lyons's own aesthetic. In fact, each season we seem to leave the J.Crew show with a laundry list of new ways to wear our old clothes. Click through for 30+ tips we learned this time around.
