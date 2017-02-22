Glee star Lauren Potter has put her wedding planning on hold. The actress told People that her fiance Timothy Spear ended their relationship sometime during the holidays. (Talk about dampening holiday spirit.)
"It hurts," Potter told the magazine. “After we got married I wanted to wake up and see him make breakfast for me." She added, "I loved him so much.”
Potter's mother, Robin Sinkhorn, offered a partial explanation for the abrupt end to the relationship. “He did not like the publicity,” she said. “It was overwhelming.
Potter was in the middle of planning the wedding when Spear broke it off. According to People, she was in talks with a wedding designer, as well as producers for the TLC reality show Say Yes to the Dress.
Spear proposed to Potter, an advocate for differently-abled people, with a promise ring during a romantic seaside picnic in August. (Both Spear and Potter were born with Down syndrome, a genetic disorder affecting chromosome 21 that causes abnormal cell division, and, in turn, developmental delays and affects intellectual ability.)
The 26-year-old played cheerleader Becky Jackson on Glee. The actress broke ground with her role as a teenager with Down syndrome and acted in 56 episodes of the popular television series. Potter, who appeared briefly on Veep last year, is set to appear on the April finale of the Freeform drama Switched at Birth.
According to her mom, she's doing well considering in the wake of heartbreak. “This is the first time I’ve seen her happy in months," Sinkhorn said. "She’s looking forward to the future.” It's truly heartening to see Potter embody the idea of moving onward and upward after tough times. And some people might say that the silver lining in this scenario is the fact that Potter and Spear discovered their relationship wasn't working before walking down the aisle.
