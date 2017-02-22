According to her mom, she's doing well considering in the wake of heartbreak. “This is the first time I’ve seen her happy in months," Sinkhorn said. "She’s looking forward to the future.” It's truly heartening to see Potter embody the idea of moving onward and upward after tough times. And some people might say that the silver lining in this scenario is the fact that Potter and Spear discovered their relationship wasn't working before walking down the aisle.