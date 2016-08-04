We're one step closer to seeing Sue Sylvester in a bridesmaid's dress.
Though Lauren Potter, who played cheerleader and Sylvester minion Becky Jackson on Glee, isn't technically engaged just yet, she did score one truly sweet proposal.
People reports that the 26-year-old actress accepted a promise ring from boyfriend Timothy Spear on Sunday. In other words, they're engaged to be engaged.
The romantic proposal occurred during a picnic in Laguna Beach, as Potter's mother, Robin Sinkhorn, revealed to the magazine.
"He picked out the ring, made payments on it, and then planned the picnic and the moment to get down on one knee to ask her to promise to be his one-and-only and marry him when they are ready," Sinkhorn shared. "Then they watched the sunset together." Swoon.
Potter and Spear were both born with Down's syndrome. Their parents first met during infant-stimulation classes when the two were just babies.
"We've kept in touch over the years, but it wasn't until the kids were reunited while they were both living in Laguna Beach," Sinkhorn explained. "When Lauren ended a relationship, Timothy immediately asked her out and they have been together since."
If they ever need a wedding band, we know where to look.
