"I fly to Dallas and my phone starts buzzing and people are like, 'Dude, are you mean to your wife after you know?' I'm like, 'What are you talking about?'" Consuelos explained. "I get on set the next day, I'm shooting in Dallas and the trending stories on my news app on my iPhone and it comes up, Mark Consuelos is mean to his wife after [...] grown-up time. And I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, what?'"