Earlier this month, Kelly Ripa joked on Live! that her husband, Mark Conseulos, was "mean" to her after sex. "He becomes short with me, like irritated," she said. "I'm like, 'Oh, now you're irritated? You were so loving three minutes ago!'"
It seems that wasn't embarrassing enough for the couple's three kids. Now, Ripa and Conseulos are back at it, explaining that the whole thing was a misunderstanding — and providing plenty more material for jokes.
"I'm sorry, I was joking, this is a funny, irreverent show, I didn't realize it would become trending news," Ripa said on the show. "When there's [...] special married-couple time in our house [...] he's immediately mean to me afterwards and I don't like that I think it's bizarre!"
Ripa later explained that her husband was "disinterested," not mean. Now, we have the other side of the story. Page Six reports that Consuelos offered up an explanation.
"If 'disinterested' means sleeping, how about satisfied and just happy? Satisfied?” Consuelos said. He went on to explain that there was no way he could be mean. Why? He's passed out. "I fall asleep afterwards," he explained.
Consuelos said that he learned about the whole ordeal on trending news like the rest of us. He was on set when the story started its viral journey. He brushed off the comments when Ripa said them on-air, but he couldn't stay quiet when people started asking him about it.
"I fly to Dallas and my phone starts buzzing and people are like, 'Dude, are you mean to your wife after you know?' I'm like, 'What are you talking about?'" Consuelos explained. "I get on set the next day, I'm shooting in Dallas and the trending stories on my news app on my iPhone and it comes up, Mark Consuelos is mean to his wife after [...] grown-up time. And I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, what?'"
Now we know. Conseuelos isn't mean after doing the deed, he's out cold.
