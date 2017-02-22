Andy Cohen Sent Hoda Kotb The Cutest Baby Gift

Haley is Kotb's first child. She revealed to Today viewers that she named her daughter after Halley's comet, a sentiment that brought tears to Kathie Lee Gifford and Jenna Bush Hager's (who was guest-hosting) eyes. "Haley is because of Halley's Comet," Kotb explained during a second call into the show. "It was one of those things where I just picture her sailing through the sky."