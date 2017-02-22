Andy Cohen Sent Hoda Kotb The Cutest Baby Gift

She may only be a few days old, but it looks like little baby Haley Joy is already getting showered with tons of love. Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb's new adopted daughter just got a sweet gift from Bravo's Andy Cohen. We have to admit we're a little jealous.
In a tweet posted this morning, Kotb showed off the adorable gift: a plush Snoopy from Charles Schultz's Peanuts series.
"Thank you @Andy .. as soon as she wakes up .. she will meet her first gigantic @Snoopy," Kotb tweeted. In the accompanying photo, she's holding a huge Snoopy plush that looks extra cuddly.
Thank you @Andy .. as soon as she wakes up .. she will meet her first gigantic @Snoopy pic.twitter.com/u6TH7oAaAi— Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) February 22, 2017
Cohen retweeted Kotb's photo and added a slew of heart emoji. It definitely doesn't surprise us that Cohen would be a great gift-giver. Maybe he's gunning for a spot as the wee tot's godfather? There's nothing like a stuffed beagle to get yourself into a new mom's good graces.
Us Weekly reports that Kotb's surprise call to the Today show was the first that anyone had heard of the adoption, but news travels fast — and to Kotb's famous friends at that. We're sure that sweet little Haley will be getting plenty more gifts from Kotb's pals.
"She's a Valentine's baby. She's a little nugget. She is the love of my life," Kotb said during a call to the Today show. "I didn't know my heart could feel like this. This is a moment in my life that I never thought would happen, and here it is, happening to me. Wow."
Haley is Kotb's first child. She revealed to Today viewers that she named her daughter after Halley's comet, a sentiment that brought tears to Kathie Lee Gifford and Jenna Bush Hager's (who was guest-hosting) eyes. "Haley is because of Halley's Comet," Kotb explained during a second call into the show. "It was one of those things where I just picture her sailing through the sky."
We're not sure when Kotb will return to her spot at the Today desk, but she's got plenty to keep her busy until then. In the meantime, we'll be celebrating Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie's return to the show after three months of maternity leave.
