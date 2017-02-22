These Women Persisted — By Getting Badass Matching Tattoos

? by @chelseabrink ?by @emilyapolis ??? for #womenwinning Thank you to @brassknuckletattoostudio and the people of minneapolis for turning out tonight, to @elizabethwarrenma for inspiring us and to every fucking woman I know and don't know who persists. #shepersisted

A post shared by Nora McInerny (@noraborealis) on Feb 21, 2017 at 5:26pm PST