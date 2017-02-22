These Women Persisted — By Getting Badass Matching Tattoos

There's a reason why "Nevertheless, she persisted" became a rallying cry for women after Sen. Mitch McConnell used the phrase in his attempts to silence Sen. Elizabeth Warren. The words sum up what every woman — no matter their background, race, religion, sexual orientation, political affiliations — has experienced at some point in their lives. It's not a surprise, then, that the phrase quickly went viral. (Hell, it even inspired some merch.) And now it appears that the expression will be worn by a handful of women on their skin — permanently.
The Star Tribune reports that more than 100 women got together on Tuesday afternoon to get "Nevertheless, she persisted" tattoos at the Brass Knuckle Tattoo Studio in Minneapolis. The effort was organized by writer Nora McInerny, who told the Star Tribune it was an impulsive idea meant to be shared with a couple of friends. But, the event spread far and wide when she accidentally created a public Facebook event page instead of a private one. "Those words remind me of every woman I know who has kept going even though it’s difficult or it might make you unpopular," McInerny said. "I just thought it was a perfectly beautiful sentiment. Also, I’m incredibly impulsive." She added, "Did I ever think I would get a Mitch McConnell quote tattooed on my body? No, I did not. But those are three words that any woman would be able to see themselves in, regardless of politics." The best part about McInerny's idea is that it was more than just a fun way to take a stand and hang with her girlfriends. Each tattoo had a cost of $75, of which $55 is being donated to Women Winning, a local nonprofit organization that aims to help elect pro-choice women to office. Pretty badass, right? Take a look at some of the ladies' amazing ink below.
not the greatest picture, but here it is: this one is for all my sisters. all the women I've known, all the women I've yet to meet, and all the women of the world. you all INSPIRE ME. you all give me HOPE. you all have persisted--in so many different ways. although we have persisted differently, it is one of the greatest things we share in common; persisting. we may be warned, we may be given explanations, nevertheless we PERSIST. this is for all of you. | this is also for me. because I've persisted, and I persist now and I will persist in the future. I may be warned, I may be given explanations, but I will ALWAYS PERSIST. I will not be silenced. I will always persist.
