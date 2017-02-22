Story from News

Jenna Jameson Defends Milo Yiannopoulos & The KKK On Twitter

Rebecca Farley
Photo: James Shaw/REX/Shutterstock.
Jenna Jameson, the former adult film star and model who enjoyed a heyday in the '90s, took to Twitter last night to share her opinions on a number of things. She defended Milo Yiannopoulos, the KKK, and Donald Trump. In addition, Jameson had choice words for Sweden, the mainstream media, and Muslim ideology. The rant began, as many things do these days, with discussing Donald Trump. This weekend, the President pointed to the European country as proof that generous immigration policy can be detrimental.
"We’ve got to keep our country safe. You look at what’s happening in Germany. You look at what’s happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this?” Trump said at a rally. The media — and Sweden itself — was quick to ask, 'sorry, what's happening in Sweden?' According to Jenna Jameson, there's plenty happening in Sweden.
"Ya sweden is a land of violence and fear... how can this be denied by the left?" she wrote. The Las Vegas native proceeded to share articles that seemingly corroborated President Trump's allegation. (One, published by Express, alleges that the Swedish government is actively covering up violence perpetrated by immigrants.) From Sweden, Jameson jumped to the mainstream media — which she later dubbed "MSM" — and Milo Yiannpoulos, whom she considers to be "an important conservative leader for this generation."
Yiannopoulos, an alt-right journalist, has been a source of controversy recently after he made comments seemingly condoning pedophilia. (Jameson did not provide any explanation for her stance other than that he was an important figure in conservative politics. Yianopoulos was permanently banned from Twitter in 2016 after repeated attacks on the actress and comedian Leslie Jones.)
The author and editor aside, Jameson had thoughts on the following:
1. The "Muslim rape epidemic"
2. The Klu Klux Klan
3. Minnesota Representative (and Democrat) Keith Ellison
4. The rape capital of the world
The expecting mother finished by declaring her work was complete — for the moment. "Off to make dinner for my hubs... my work here is done, for now," she wrote. (The expecting mother, who is apparently 32 weeks along, actress added a white power fist emoji.)
As news of Jameson's rant emerged — The Daily Beast published a report at 6:48 a.m. — the actress herself weighed in. She tweeted about a piece published on Page Six alleging that she'd defended the KKK. The piece includes a screenshot of a tweet of hers that has reportedly been deleted.
While this may be one of Jameson's more active nights on social media, the 42-year-old has been a republican since as early as 2012. (She reportedly supported Hillary Clinton in 2008, but switched her party status four years later.) She is married to Lior Bitton, a Los Angeles-based jewelry store owner — Jameson converted to Orthodox Judaism in 2016 in order to wed Bitton, a Herzliya native. According to her Twitter, Jameson considers herself a "Zionist Jew" and a "deplorable patriot."
