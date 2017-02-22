Jenna Jameson Defends Milo Yiannopoulos & The KKK On Twitter

Because they lead the smear campaign against Milo, who is an important conservative leader for this generation. #istandwithmilo https://t.co/Ihsx8g4PN1— Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) February 21, 2017
Don't shift the goal posts.I am discussing the Muslim rape epidemic. But beforeyou make the retarded Christian terrorist argument, factcheck https://t.co/DqG1pdLNlg— Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) February 21, 2017
Do the klu klux klan follow a religion that orders the death of apostates? When was the last time we saw a klan member blow up infidels? https://t.co/JyCNx6Vter— Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) February 21, 2017
How anti semetic of you @keithellison ?????????????? pic.twitter.com/aJKdBjGUUp— Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) February 21, 2017
Listen you flat out idiot, Sweden is the rape capitol of the world since it opened its arms to these sharia loving psychos #faceit https://t.co/cPQds8wKu9— Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) February 20, 2017
Really @PageSix ???? Saying i@ defending the KKK? You are FAKENEWS! pic.twitter.com/6H8t7Yto5d— Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) February 22, 2017