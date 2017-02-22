Jenna Jameson Defends Milo Yiannopoulos & The KKK On Twitter

Jenna Jameson, the former adult film star and model who enjoyed a heyday in the '90s, took to Twitter last night to share her opinions on a number of things. She defended Milo Yiannopoulos, the KKK, and Donald Trump. In addition, Jameson had choice words for Sweden, the mainstream media, and Muslim ideology. The rant began, as many things do these days, with discussing Donald Trump. This weekend, the President pointed to the European country as proof that generous immigration policy can be detrimental.