In the image, we can see Nyong'o drenched in what looks like purple Nickelodeon slime, only she's not on the set of Double Dare. In the comments, people guessed that she might be doing prep for a movie, since the hue is reminiscent of something that would appear on Avatar. But a quick glance on the actor's IMDb page shows that her upcoming roles don't require any sort of full-body transformation. Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi? Nah, she's full CGI in that franchise. Black Panther? Nope. No purple there.