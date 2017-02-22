How To Get Half-Price Pizza Hut Until The End Of February

If you're starting to get anxious for spring, here's one reason to savor the winter a little bit longer: Pizza Hut is selling its pizzas for half price through Monday, February 27.
To put into perspective how truly exciting that is, it means you can get a large cheese pizza for just $6.50 and add a topping for just $7.37 total, Brand Eating reports. Even a large specialty pizza is a mere $9.00. The only catch is that this doesn't apply if you order over the phone or in person. You've got to do it online or via the Pizza Hut iPhone or Android apps, according to a press release. But who would want to get Pizza Hut any other way when the site and app make it so enjoyable to place your order? Scanning the list of toppings and checking those boxes like mad is seriously half the fun.
Once you're done mixing and matching your favorite ingredients, crust, and all that exciting stuff, you enter the code "FEBFIFTY" and the discount will be applied. Or you can just click on the offer when you first open the app or site. But maybe the best part of this deal is that it comes right in time for Oscars viewing parties. Who needs to be eating caviar during the ceremony like the celebrity guests when you could be chomping down on half-priced pizza at home? "While celebrating Hollywood's biggest night, pizza is always an audience favorite," Zipporah Allen, Pizza Hut's Vice President of Marketing, said in the press release. "Whether it's for an award show watch party, or just a delicious weeknight dinner, this easy online deal will definitely earn the week's best mealtime performance."
It's in close competition, though, with the free cheese sticks you get for signing up for Pizza Hut's newsletter and the two large two-topping pizzas with breadsticks you can now get for $19.99.
Advertisement