How To Get Half-Price Pizza Hut Until The End Of February

Once you're done mixing and matching your favorite ingredients, crust, and all that exciting stuff, you enter the code "FEBFIFTY" and the discount will be applied. Or you can just click on the offer when you first open the app or site. But maybe the best part of this deal is that it comes right in time for Oscars viewing parties. Who needs to be eating caviar during the ceremony like the celebrity guests when you could be chomping down on half-priced pizza at home? "While celebrating Hollywood's biggest night, pizza is always an audience favorite," Zipporah Allen, Pizza Hut's Vice President of Marketing, said in the press release. "Whether it's for an award show watch party, or just a delicious weeknight dinner, this easy online deal will definitely earn the week's best mealtime performance."