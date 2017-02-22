Demi Lovato wore a fierce see-through dress at the Grammy Awards, but that wasn't the item giving her a wardrobe malfunction. Instead of her open-knit Julien Macdonald gown giving her grief, it was her shoes.
Lovato looked stunning on the red carpet. Her barely there long-sleeved dress was the stuff of macrame dreams, combining a huge keyhole, several types of openwork knit, and gold detailing throughout. Footwear News reports that she finished the look with sky-high Giuseppe Zanotti sandals — and that's where the trouble starts. No, Lovato didn't teeter on those vertiginous shoes. No, nothing slipped out of place. Everything stayed right where it should. The issue was with the combination of narrow heels and a knit dress.
Advertisement
Nobody seemed to notice, but as Lovato was walking down the red carpet, she stepped on her dress, impaling the open weave with her heels in the process. An eagle-eyed fan posted the picture to Instagram.
Thanks to @girlwithnojob, who even zoomed in for effect, we can all see that Lovato stepped on her gown, tangling herself in it. Footwear News points out that it didn't only happen with one shoe. As Lovato traversed the carpet, the other shoe also got stuck in a similar manner. Double trouble! Being the pro that she is, Lovato gave photographers plenty of angles, showing off the back of the dress and giving the ever-popular over-the-shoulder smolder. All of it came without incident, even though additional photos show the shoes and dress in various states of entanglement.
Whether it was a feat of pure willpower or someone spotted the snafu and helped her out of it, we'll never know. All we can say for sure is that Lovato avoided any kind of fashion catastrophe, keeping her look on point throughout the night. She didn't even mention it herself. Instead, she pointed out the more obvious dangers of a completely see-through dress on Instagram.
Advertisement