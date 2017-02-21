There's no denying that ColourPop has some of the buzziest beauty products on the internet. But the one category that we — and every other fan — can’t keep our hands off are definitely the highlighters. Luckily, ColourPop is making it even easier to stock up on affordable, best-selling illuminators with its latest reissue: highlighting trios.
That's right, the brand is relaunching three highlighting trios to illuminate light, medium, and dark skin tones — again. The brand announced the first round of trios back in November, just in time for the holidays, and because they sold like hotcakes, the brand is doing it again. The details: Each set will sell for $22 and include a best-seller perfect for that particular skin tone, plus two new highlighters, a tie-dye and solid shade. But you have to act fast, because all three go on sale today at 1 p.m. EST — and will only be in stock while supplies last.
And finally, dark skin tones will be reaching for Short Cake, which contains Soft Serve, Iced, and Candyman.
Talk about a mouthful (seriously, anyone else craving something sweet now?). Word to the wise: Surf over to Colourpop to snag yours before satisfying your sweet tooth — or you may miss out on the goods.
