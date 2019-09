Or perhaps, like me, you were that terrified person. Perhaps you, too, were ready to pull an audible and change doctors and hospitals in your ninth month of pregnancy because it had suddenly occurred to you that the taxi trip from Brooklyn to midtown Manhattan could easily take an hour in traffic. And perhaps you also watched as the obnoxiously calm elderly nurse leading your class laughed jovially at your ignorance and insisted that labor takes an average of 14 hours for first-time moms so please sit down and chill. Well, I hate to say "I TOLD YOU SO, FOOL" to an elderly nurse, but: A 33-year-old woman gave birth to a baby girl in the middle of the Brooklyn Bridge this week.