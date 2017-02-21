The Inventor Of “On Fleek” Might Get Her Own Cosmetics Line

In Whit Stillman's criminally underrated 2011 campus comedy Damsels in Distress, Greta Gerwig's character is obsessed with starting a dance craze. Her reasoning is that an international dance craze can positively affect the lives of couples and single people by creating a common touchstone and point of interaction. I'm inclined to agree with her, and I'll take things a step further. Memes have become the modern dance craze. Perhaps nobody has brought more joy into the world in recent years than Peaches Monroee, the inventor of "on fleek." She, in a six-second video, created a slang term that brought millions of people together in a moment of temporary, precious understanding. You can say "on fleek" and people connect with you in an instant. Here's the video.
But sadly, just like many inventors before her, Monroe hasn't been adequately compensated for her lightning-strike genius. Since her video went live, there have been hundreds of shirts, cards, hats, cosmetic cases, and more paraphernalia bearing her famous line — but not a penny of the sales went into her pocket. And, unlike the Damn Daniel kids who got a life-time supply of Vans, she didn't benefit from any in-kind benefits or cosmetic deals either. (We think a shipment of brow products would have been more than appropriate.) But, it looks like Monroee finally might be getting her due. She recently started a GoFundMe page to raise money for her cause — and here's even better news: Her ultimate goal is to create a line of makeup products. "I want to start a cosmetic line and hair line; But I don't have any money to do so," she writes. "Maybe this can help me with my wishes and dreams. I am currently enrolled in college. I'm taking up Nursing...but I also want to make sure I getting the recognition and money I deserve. Any amount can help, Thank you!" So far she only has just over $6,000, with a $100,000 goal. We would call the line "On Fleek," but she's the meme professional. Check out the campaign and donate here.
