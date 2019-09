The Inventor Of “On Fleek” Might Get Her Own Cosmetics Line

But sadly, just like many inventors before her, Monroe hasn't been adequately compensated for her lightning-strike genius. Since her video went live, there have been hundreds of shirts, cards, hats, cosmetic cases, and more paraphernalia bearing her famous line — but not a penny of the sales went into her pocket. And, unlike the Damn Daniel k ids who got a life-time supply of Vans, she didn't benefit from any in-kind benefits or cosmetic deals either. (We think a shipment of brow products would have been more than appropriate.) But, it looks like Monroee finally might be getting her due. She recently started a GoFundMe page to raise money for her cause — and here's even better news: Her ultimate goal is to create a line of makeup products. "I want to start a cosmetic line and hair line; But I don't have any money to do so," she writes. "Maybe this can help me with my wishes and dreams. I am currently enrolled in college. I'm taking up Nursing...but I also want to make sure I getting the recognition and money I deserve. Any amount can help, Thank you!" So far she only has just over $6,000, with a $100,000 goal. We would call the line "On Fleek," but she's the meme professional. Check out the campaign and donate here