The Inventor Of “On Fleek” Might Get Her Own Cosmetics Line

In Whit Stillman's criminally underrated 2011 campus comedy Damsels in Distress, Greta Gerwig's character is obsessed with starting a dance craze. Her reasoning is that an international dance craze can positively affect the lives of couples and single people by creating a common touchstone and point of interaction. I'm inclined to agree with her, and I'll take things a step further. Memes have become the modern dance craze. Perhaps nobody has brought more joy into the world in recent years than Peaches Monroee, the inventor of "on fleek." She, in a six-second video, created a slang term that brought millions of people together in a moment of temporary, precious understanding. You can say "on fleek" and people connect with you in an instant. Here's the video.