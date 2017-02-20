This Fan's Tribute To Camila Cabello Is So Awkward — & We Can't Stop Laughing

Camila Cabello is here for your musical dedications. She just needs to find them first. Luckily, she's getting a little help from the Twitterverse.
On Monday, a fan tweeted about a song by Evan Blum named after Cabello, letting her know she needed to check it out immediately. The fan's choice of a crying laughing emoji made it clear why.
The reggae track is a sweet and silly tribute to Cabello's perfection that will make you chuckle.
Blum, referred to in the video as the "Jewish Justin Bieber," lets his crush know that she's his Camila Cabello. "Like Camila Cabello/ Would it be Okay-O/If I was your biggest fan," he sings.
Even telling her, "The world is a girl group and you're my favorite member," like, you guessed it, Cabello was when she was in Fifth Harmony.
Unfortunately, Blum's crush wasn't that into the song, which she felt, in the end, wasn't really about her. Wonder why?
This may be why Cabello was such a fan of the song. She didn't just take a little time out of her day to give it a listen but provided her review of the track.
"HAHAHAHAHAHAH OMG OMG evan," she tweeted. "I don't know why she was upset, I think your song is dope."
Blum would give his own response to Cabello's compliment that is worth a crying laughing emoji. "Well now that I got dumped because of you we might as well write a song together," he wrote. "Bad Things Part 2? Let's do it!"
