What Is Millie Bobby Brown Doing On The Set Of This Upcoming Blockbuster?

From sleeper hit to summer blockbuster? That's what it seems with the latest news coming from the set of Avengers: Infinity War. Notoriously secretive, Marvel Studios is keeping things under wraps. But the film's directors, the Russo brothers, are giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at something unexpected. No, the directing duo didn't reveal what's happening with Captain America or Star-Lord, they shared an image of Millie Bobby Brown joining them on set.
Comicbook.com reports that the Stranger Things actor paid the Russos a set visit. Who wouldn't want a sneak peek at what's set to be one of the biggest and most anticipated movies of all time? Think about it. Iron Man premiered in 2008. Avengers: Infinity War is the culmination of every Marvel movie that's hit theaters since — and a few that haven't been released yet, like Black Panther.
Advertisement
Is Brown set to make an appearance on the other side of the camera? Comicbook.com notes that it's not likely. The site explains that she's only visiting. Pinewood Studios, where the third Avengers installment is in production, is close to where the Stranger Things crew films.
If Brown does make an appearance in the film (or its sequel), she'll be joining an already huge cast of celebs. Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bethany, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Josh Brolin, and Pom Klementieff are all set to reprise their respective roles.
Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters in 2018.
Advertisement