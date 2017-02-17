What Is Millie Bobby Brown Doing On The Set Of This Upcoming Blockbuster?

From sleeper hit to summer blockbuster? That's what it seems with the latest news coming from the set of Avengers: Infinity War. Notoriously secretive, Marvel Studios is keeping things under wraps. But the film's directors, the Russo brothers, are giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at something unexpected. No, the directing duo didn't reveal what's happening with Captain America or Star-Lord, they shared an image of Millie Bobby Brown joining them on set.