Jenelle Evans Opens Up About Her Engagement

Last week, Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans announced her engagement to now-fiancé David Eason with a sweet post on Instagram. Now that she's had some time to let the reality of it set in, she revealed that it took her by surprise and that she couldn't be happier.
We've seen the rock and we saw the roses, but Evans described the rest of the scene to Us Weekly. Fans of Teen Mom 2 don't have to fret. She didn't know it at the time, but Evans revealed that MTV was ready with its cameras to capture the moment.
"He told me to look at the roses on the ground and asked if I thought they were pretty," Evans told Us. “Of course I agreed! Then, he said, 'These are for you!' and I said, 'No!'"
That was the moment the crew popped out. As cameras rolled, Eason got down on one knee and popped the question. Evans described the ring as a pear-shaped diamond surrounded by a halo of smaller sparklers.
"We were both in tears," Evans said of the proposal. "The engagement was definitely one for the books! His idea was so original and he left me speechless."
The engagement is the latest event in what's turning out to be a huge year for Evans. Last month, she gave birth to her third child, Ensley.
